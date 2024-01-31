DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andy Lewis and Hugh Brooker present SUIT YOURSELF

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free
About

Andy Lewis and Hugh Brooker take time out from recording new music together to bring you a selection of their favourite dancefloor-friendly vintage soul, funk and jazz recordings on vinyl.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy.

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andy Lewis, Hugh Brooker

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

