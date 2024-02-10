DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tremplin ART'CORE

DOCK B
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOCK B accueille une compétition de rap opposant huit artistes émergent.es du 93, évalué.e.s par un jury d'experts de l'industrie musicale. Ces artistes auront profité de leurs conseils durant l'après-midi pour vous préparer un show mémorable.

Mais ce n'e...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par DOCK B & ART'CORE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open6:00 pm

