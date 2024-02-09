DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Qualité Awards 2024

FGO-Barbara
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vous non plus, n’attendez pas la mode.

Les stars de demain ne l’attendent pas pour avoir du talent. C’est maintenant qu’il faut les voir sur scène.

Chaque année, le média NewTone produit le concert « Qualité Awards » pour valoriser le rap d’avant-garde,...

Tout public
Présenté par NewTone & Ovastand
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.