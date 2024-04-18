DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STONED JESUS + GRANDMA'S ASHES

Trabendo
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Formé par Igor Sydorenko en 2009, STONED JESUS est un trio ukrainien. Leur premier album fait converger le doom, le prog et le grunge à leur manière. L'album suivant de STONED JESUS, "The Harvest", sonnait comme un mélange de MASTODON, PORCUPINE TREE et SO...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par 3C.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grandma’s Ashes, Stoned Jesus

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.