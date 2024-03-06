DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Will Owen: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After winning Britain’s Got Talent when he played it with his cousins aged nine, fame couldn’t come soon enough for Will Owen. Like, seriously, when is it going to come? Can we find out if it’s even en route or??

Tired of waiting to make their dreams a re...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Will Owen

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.