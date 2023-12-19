DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slow Dance Christmas Carol Concert

The George Tavern
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Christmas Carol Concert from Slow Dancer

Sets and christmas songs performed by Velvetine, Cuckoo Spit, Plutoz Beach and Milkweed

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Slow Dance Events.

Lineup

1
Cuckoo Spit, Velvetine, Plutoz Beach and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

