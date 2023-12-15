Top track

State Park Ranger - NEVER STOPPED (feat. Sophia Corinne & Dish)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

State Park Ranger

Eulogy
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

State Park Ranger - NEVER STOPPED (feat. Sophia Corinne & Dish)
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: State Park Ranger

with Dish and Good Trauma

Friday, December 15th, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

State Park Ranger

“Grunge folk” is the new wave of southern music that State Park Ranger reps....

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.