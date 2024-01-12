DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zaperoco

The Carpet Shop
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zaperoco unveils a spectacular debut, celebrating Colombian Picotero soundsystem culture at the unique Carpet Shop venue.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of infectious Afro-Caribbean dance beats and to immerse yourself in the heart and soul of Colomb...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.

Lineup

Amancai, Lady Avocado

Venue

The Carpet Shop

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.