DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Creation Rebel Soundsystem & Lion Vibes returns to Hootananny Brixton, presenting a night of Dub and Reggae with the scenes finest artists! 🇯🇲 🦁
Join us for an evening of Jamaican riddims where you will Dub it down into the late night!🇯🇲 🦁
🦁 LINE...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.