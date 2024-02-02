Top track

Dub From Creation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Creation Vibes x Lion Vibes: Ariginal Showcase

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dub From Creation
Got a code?

About

Creation Rebel Soundsystem & Lion Vibes returns to Hootananny Brixton, presenting a night of Dub and Reggae with the scenes finest artists! 🇯🇲 🦁

Join us for an evening of Jamaican riddims where you will Dub it down into the late night!🇯🇲 🦁

🦁 LINE...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Aba-Ariginals, Martin Campbell, Fikir Amlak

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.