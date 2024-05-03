Top track

Wyoming

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mint Green, Pictoria Vark

recordBar
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$16.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wyoming
Got a code?

About

Bio: Pictoria Vark is the project of Chicago-based songwriter and bassist Victoria Park. Growing up in northern New Jersey and cutting her teeth on the NYC music scene, Park’s debut full-length record, The Parts I Dread, documents a sudden paradigm shift s...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Pictoria Vark, Mint Green

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.