Dork Hype List 2024 Live: Gretel Hänlyn

The 100 Club
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dork's Night Out returns to the 100 Club for a stacked bill in celebration of the launch of their Hype List.

Featuring:

Gretel Hänlyn

Slaney Bay

Support TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Slaney Bay, Gretel Hänlyn

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

