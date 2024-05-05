Top track

Marilyn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mount kimbie

QMU
Sun, 5 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£24.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marilyn
Got a code?

About

Visionary British outfit Mount Kimbie announce brand new single Dumb Guitar alongside news of a world tour next year, including a first performance in Scotland in 6 years, on 5th May at the Queen Margaret Union. Stream the new single or purchase a limited...

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18).
Presented by Regular Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mount kimbie

Venue

QMU

22 University Gardens, Glasgow, Glasgow City G12 8QN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.