Live music on a bus!

Ludo's
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Turtle Tempo presents an intimate evening of music from a selection of the best singer-songwriters based in London at a very special location - on a double decker bus! Lineup will be revealed soon, get on board now!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Ludo's

Blue House Yard, 5 River Park Rd, London, England N22 7TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

