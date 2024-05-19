Top track

Mushkaa - No m'estima +

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert Cloenda EM amb Mushka i Flashy Ice Cream

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya
Sun, 19 May, 5:00 pm
GigsSabadell
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mushkaa - No m'estima +
Got a code?

About

Els menors d'edat podran accedir al recinte del concert, quedant en tot cas prohibit el consum d'alcohol i tabac i podent expulsar el menor que infringeixi aquestes prohibicions. L'organització del concert es reserva la facultat de sol·licitar el document...

Organitzat per Associació Juvenil Sabadell Sona Jove
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flashy Ice Cream, Mushkaa

Venue

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya

Carrer Prat de la Riba, 104, 08206 Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

FAQs

Els menors de 4 anys han de pagar?

No, però han d'obtenir una entrada. Màxim 2 entrades gratuïtes per adult. Envia un correu a ticketing@embassat.com amb les dades de compra de l'entrada d'adult demanant l'accés a l'entrada gratuïta.

Feu descompte si tinc l'abonament per l'Embassa't 2024?

No.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.