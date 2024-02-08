Top track

Alex100 - Soleil de Bahia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert • Alex 100 + Nik Dandelion + Ofé

Le Mazette
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alex100 - Soleil de Bahia
Got a code?

About

L'auteur compositeur Alex100 invite OFÉ, artiste à l'énergie débordante et à la folie non dissimulée et Nik Dandelion, berlinois à l'univers retro et contagieux adepte de la bedroom pop !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex 100, Ofé

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.