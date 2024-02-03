Top track

Like It Is - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TOY TONICS

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Like It Is - Mixed
Got a code?

About

COEO

Kapote

Athlete Whippet

Gee Lane

Turmzimmer: Zissou Rec

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
COEO, Athlete Whippet, Gee Lane and 1 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.