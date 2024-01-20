Top track

No Nazar: Los Angeles

The Melrose House
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJHollywood
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kicking off our first show of 2024. No Nazar’s mission is to unite and empower communities through music - we believe in freedom & equality for all human beings. We want to provide an intentional space of solidarity and healing for our community.

DJ sets...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by No Nazar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Bianca Maieli, AKU, MTOORAY and 2 more

Venue

The Melrose House

4216 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

