DOMICILE x BLACKWORKS

Domicile Miami
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $25.35
About

Blackworks is coming to MIAMI 🇺🇸☀️

On 26th January Blackworks have teamed up with @domicile.miami to bring you, ravers, a very special night of hard & overwhelming sounds 🔥

This time we are counting with an EXTENDED SET of @dexphase, which will be sup...

This is 21+ event. A valid physical ID is required for entry.
Presented by Domicile.
Lineup

DEXPHASE

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

