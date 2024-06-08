DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Craig Charles Summer Garden Party

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 8 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are proud and excited to announce that CRAIG CHARLES will be headlining our opening summer party in the garden.

From Red Dwarf to Robot Wars to Radio 6 and Radio 2 via the cobbles of Coronation Street, Charles’ career has seen him transform from respec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Craig Charles

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

