Piano Mi Casa

Wild Days
Sat, 24 Feb, 4:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From Free

About

Enjoy a new monthly Amapiano and Afrohouse experience by Bliss & Friends at Wild Days.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Piano Mi Casa.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blissman

Venue

Wild Days

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
Doors open4:00 pm



