Ground Control to Spazioporto

SPAZIOPORTO
Tue, 26 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€11.50
Il “26 dicembre” a Spazioporto è ormai diventata una tradizione: tanti amici, gli auguri, tutti insieme a suonare ed ascoltare la musica che amiamo. Quest’anno il nostro “tributo” corale è all’artista che più di tutti ha contribuito ad arricchire il nostro...

Tutte le età
Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

