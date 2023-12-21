DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plans After London

The Pickle Factory
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PA Fest sold out in record team so we're celebrating with Plans After Chrissy parties in Auckland & London - all are welcome X Pickle Factory - Thursday 21st of December 9pm - late. Slide on through from your very own Chrissy do. Plans After: Cant stop won...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plans After
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.