Anthony Attalla brings Incorrect Music to
La Otra for Miami Music Week 2024!
Wednesday March 20th 2024
Venue: LA OTRA
Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)
Hours:11PM - 5AM
Dresscode: Relaxed Casual
Lineup
ANTHONY ATTALLA
+ MORE TO BE...
