DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Everything in Eagles & Butterflies' career stems from a die hard dedication to the practice of music, from performing to producing. From early beginnings as Mixmag’s ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’ to the creation of his own label Art Imitating Life, an inn...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.