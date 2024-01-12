Top track

Eagles & Butterflies - Akasha

Eagles & Butterflies / Paraleven

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Everything in Eagles & Butterflies' career stems from a die hard dedication to the practice of music, from performing to producing. From early beginnings as Mixmag’s ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’ to the creation of his own label Art Imitating Life, an inn...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eagles & Butterflies, Paraleven

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

