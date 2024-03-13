DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ductape

L'international
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€12.50
Birthed from the underground music scene of bustling Istanbul, Ductape carries the torch of the seminal post-punk revolution. But they aren't just echoing their predecessors; they are pushing the genre into unexplored territories.

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DucTape

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

