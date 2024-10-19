DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAS INTERNET: Clubshow 2024

Häkken
Sat, 19 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€20.20
About

DAS INTERNET versteht sich als Zusammenschluss/Supergroup aus den vier Künstler*innen Taby Pilgrim, Thizzy, Peat und Kleinkriminelle. Alle vier verfolgen seit Jahre unterschiedliche eigene Karrieren. In Folge von diversen Feature-Songs und Zusammenarbeite...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Grossstatttraum
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

