Joyride Social

The Yard Theatre
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
***Mixer only tickets entry time 8.30PM***

We’re back at The Yard Theatre in Hackney Wick on January 25 for a workshop and social.

Miss May will guide us through a skills based impact play lesson on caning, flogging, spanking and other basic tools yo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Joyride.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Yard Theatre

Unit 2a Queen’s Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity
