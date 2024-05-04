DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams live at Eddie's Attic!

Acclaimed Americana musicians Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams are a powerhouse of vocal and instrumental virtuosity. Initially Larry and Teresa made their marks separately – Larry as indispensable...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

