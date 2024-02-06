Top track

Gold Necklace - I Felt It Too

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gold Necklace / Moondough / Lobby Boxer

Cobra Lounge
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gold Necklace - I Felt It Too
Got a code?

About

Riot Fest presents...

Gold Necklace
w/ Moondough and Lobby Boxer

17+
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lobby Boxer, Moondough, Gold Necklace

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.