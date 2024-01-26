DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We headed to the new year and we thought It’s time we level things up ! We’re
kicking off the year at La Machine Friday 26th of January we are back at this renowned spot this time around covering 3 spaces with our carefully curated lineup, from the Le Cen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.