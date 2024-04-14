DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sex Guru

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 14 Apr, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £33.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

REŽISIERIUS

Šarūnas BanevičiusSex

VAIDINA

Justinas – Justinas Jankevičius

INTERAKTYVUS ŠOU

Dėmesio! Šis šou gali pakeisti tavo gyvenimą!

„Sex guru“ – unikalus šou, kuriame pagrindiniais dalyviais tampa patys žiūrovai. Tai intymiai atvira ir tuo pačiu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs