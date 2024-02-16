DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Cangri es una de las fiestas más reconocidas de la escena urbana en España, está dirigida y hospedada por la artista Bea Pelea quien la fundó en 2018. En la actualidad cuenta con más de 70 ediciones. Con sede fija en Barcelona, ha crecido entre dos de l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.