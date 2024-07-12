DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GEOLIER

Sonic Park Stupinigi
Fri, 12 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsNichelino
From €45.32
About

GEOLIER è senza dubbio uno dei fenomeni musicali più eclatanti che l’Italia abbia visto e vissuto negli ultimi anni. Forte delle sue radici e sempre teso a superare qualsiasi limite geografico e musicale, in pochi anni è riuscito a diventare punto di rifer...

Presentato da Fondazione Reverse

Lineup

Geolier

Venue

Sonic Park Stupinigi

Piazza Principe Amedeo, 7, 10042 Nichelino TO, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

