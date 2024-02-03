Top track

Kula Shaker: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Sat, 3 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £11.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

90’s psychedelic rockers Kula Shaker head to Cowley Road on Saturday 3rd Feb for a very special acoustic performance & signing! Come and celebrate the launch of ‘Natural Magick’ with the band and pick up a signed copy of the album!

All ages
Presented by Truck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kula Shaker

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

