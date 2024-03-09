Top track

Ustad Noor Bakhsh - Kalam Lolo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dialled In Presents Ustad Noor Bakhsh + Pritt

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
9 Mar - 10 Mar
GigsLondon
From £24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ustad Noor Bakhsh - Kalam Lolo
Got a code?

About

Diverse influences collide as Pakistani maestro Ustad Noor Bakhsh headlines his UK debut in a double bill with Eelam Tamil-rooted and London-raised vocalist Pritt.

79-year-old Noor Bakhsh plays the Balochi benju (a keyed zither), accompanied by bandmate a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ustad Noor Bakhsh, Pritt

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.