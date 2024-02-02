DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crooked Rhythm Band No. 1

The Blue Room
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us on February 2nd for Crooked Rhythm Band No. 1's Explorations in Groove at The Blue Room! The band will be performing music in the style of West-African luminaries like Fela Kuti, Manu Dibango, Fania All-Stars, as well as reworked versions of Antiba...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.