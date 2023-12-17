DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ultra-Lite, 86'd Kid, Owney The Postal Dog

Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ultra-Lite - Alternative rock / emo band touring from Philadelphia. FFO Brand New, Born Without Bones, My Chemical Romance
Eighty-Sixed, KId - Akron based singer/songwriter
Owney The Postal Dog - Northeast Ohio jazzy emo

7PM Door
8PM Show
$12 All...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Owney The Postal Dog, Ultra-Lite, Eighty-Sixed, Kid

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

