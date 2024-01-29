DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re honouring the 60th Anniversary of the highly significant and influential album "Getz/Gilberto." The album played a pivotal role in popularising Bossa Nova music internationally, with the standout track, "The Girl from Ipanema," becoming a timeless cl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.