Soul City New Years Eve at Camden Stables

Camden Stables
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WE ARE TAKING OVER THE LEGENDARY CAMDEN STABLES FOR NYE 2023!

You can expect:

-> A nightclub in the heart of Camden Market 🌃

-> House & disco sounds 🔈

-> Chill out rooms to hang out with mates 🥳

-> Affordable cocktails & drinks 🍹

-> North Lo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Camden Stables

Camden Stables Market, Chalk Farm Rd, London, England NW1 8AH, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

