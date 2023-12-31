DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WE ARE TAKING OVER THE LEGENDARY CAMDEN STABLES FOR NYE 2023!
You can expect:
-> A nightclub in the heart of Camden Market 🌃
-> House & disco sounds 🔈
-> Chill out rooms to hang out with mates 🥳
-> Affordable cocktails & drinks 🍹
-> North Lo...
