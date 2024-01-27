DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Group Therapy Presents : The Healing Process

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Healing Process is a unique club night, curated by Drinks On Me. Unlike other events, the emphasis is on the artists and DJs playing the deeper cuts of their discography. No catering, no nostalgic bootlegs or crowd-pleasers, just artists playing what t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.