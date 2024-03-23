Top track

William Fitzsimmons: The Sparrow & The Crow 15th Anniversary Tour with special guest Baerd

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

William Fitzsimmons:The Sparrow & The Crow 15th Anniversary Tour with special guest Baerd live at Eddie's Attic!

William Fitzsimmons is an indie troubadour from Illinois whose eight studio albums explore themes of joy, heartbreak, loss, and connection. Th...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

William Fitzsimmons, Baerd

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

