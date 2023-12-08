Top track

Ben Rodd - Landica

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ibiza Vibes #4

LE BAZAR
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ben Rodd - Landica
Got a code?

About

The best Parisian Tech-House / Deep-Tech DJs come together for the IBIZA VIBES party.

In an atmosphere full of energy and passion, we'll take you on an immersive musical journey. All in an intimate, sophisticated setting.

The place to be for the most fas...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Highlife.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

V-Style, Julio Red

Venue

LE BAZAR

149 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.