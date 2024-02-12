DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
North by North makes their bi-annual return to Kansas City slinging their hook infused indie rock and roll into your earholes. A local showcase of punk and rock and roll opens the night with Arson Class, Guyinafierydeath and Tidal.wav.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.