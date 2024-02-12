Top track

Get Weird

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

North By North, Babydoll, Guyinafierydeath, Jolson and the Fear of Snakes

miniBar
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Get Weird
Got a code?

About

North by North makes their bi-annual return to Kansas City slinging their hook infused indie rock and roll into your earholes. A local showcase of punk and rock and roll opens the night with Jolson and the Fear of Snakes, Guyinafierydeath and Babydoll.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

North by North

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.