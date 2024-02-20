DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gavin James (segunda data)

Musicbox Lisboa
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€27.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gavin James, chega a Portugal em 2024 com quatro datas no Porto e Lisboa. Nos dias 17 e 18 de fevereiro o artista irlandês atua no Hard Club Porto e nos dias seguintes, 19 e 20 de fevereiro no Musicbox, Lisboa.

Bilhetes à venda esta sexta-feira, dia 8 de...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

