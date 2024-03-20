Top track

Peter Case - Bumble Bee

Peter Case

Elkton Music Hall
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
$31

About

After the Plimsouls, Case rediscovered his musical roots on his self-titled solo debut, produced by T Bone Burnett. The New York Times declaredPeter Case the best album of 1986. It earned a five-star Rolling Stone review and a Grammy nomination. As one of...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peter Case

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

