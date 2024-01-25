Top track

Chuck Johnson, Cole Pulice

Judson & Moore Distillery
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$15adv/$17dos ticket + taxes & fees

Chuck Johnson is a California-based composer, producer, and musician. He approaches his work with an ear towards finding faults and instabilities that might reveal latent beauty, with a focus on pedal steel guitar, expe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

