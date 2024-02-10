Top track

THE INFERNAL SEA

The Underworld
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Infernal Sea return to The Underworld, Camden, for their first headline event at the historic venue, celebrating the release of their new opus, 'Hellfenlic'.

Released via Candlelight Records, this album launch show not only celebrates the release of '...

Presented by The Underworld.
Lineup

1
Deitus, Necronautical, Darkest Era and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

