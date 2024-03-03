Top track

The Dickies + Les Lullies + Ingrates + Walkouts + Cretin Hop DJs!

Alex's Bar
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 2:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Alex's Bar and Cretin Hop presents:

The Dickies LIVE for a special Sunday matinee show!

with special guests Les Lullies (Montpellier, France), Ingrates, and Walkouts + DJ's Rick Barzell and Roger Mars from Cretin Hop!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dickies, Les Lullies, Ingrates

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

