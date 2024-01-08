DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ELLIOTT SMITH - LIVE IN 1999

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5
About

Deeper Into Movies presents a rare concert screening of the late great Elliott Smith from 1999 Olympia, Washington.

The concert has been upscaled to 1080p HD and the audio has been re-mixed and mastered.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Lineup

Film Screening, Elliott Smith

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

